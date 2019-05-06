App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 06, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fall in ITRs in 2018-19 due to inclusion of past AY's return filings: I-T dept

The CBDT in its statement on May 6 said the 6.74 crore income tax returns filed in the 2017-18 fiscal included 5.47 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Income Tax Department May 6 sought to justify a sharp 6.6 lakh drop in the number of I-T returns filed online during 2018-19 saying the number shown on its e-filing website for the financial year included returns of previous fiscal years.

While the tax department's e-filing website showed returns filed in 2018-19 fell to 6.68 crore from 6.74 crore in the previous fiscal, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a statement clarified that the returns filed included those of previous assessment years, excluding which returns filed in 2018-19 showed an almost 19 per cent rise.

But the tax department had in the past taken returns filed in a fiscal year as a composite number to show an year-on-year increase.

The last such statement by the department had come on April 2, 2018, stating the number of ITRs filed in 2017-18, and it did not issue a statement this year on returns filed in 2018-19.

related news

The CBDT in its statement on May 6 said the 6.74 crore income tax returns filed in the 2017-18 fiscal included 5.47 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2017-18.

"In comparison, during FY 2018-19, a total of 6.68 crore ITRs were e-filed which included 6.49 crore ITRs of current AY 2018-19, marking an increase of almost 19 per cent," it said in a statement.

Financial year (FY) and assessment year in income tax laws are different.

From an income tax perspective, FY is the year in which income is earned. AY is the year following the financial year in which the taxpayer has to evaluate the previous year's income and pay taxes on it.

For instance, if the financial year runs from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019, then it is known as FY2018-19. The assessment year for the money earned during this period would begin after the financial year ends – that is from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. Hence, the assessment year would be AY 2019-20.

The CBDT said that during 2017-18, apart from the returns for fiscal 2016-17 (AY 2017-18), nearly 1.21 crore ITRs were filed for fiscal 2015-16 (AY 2016-17). The balance number of ITRs filed for AY 2015-16 and prior AYs is 0.06 crore.

In comparison, during 2018-19 only 0.14 crore ITRs for fiscal 2016-17 (AY 2017-18) were filed.

"Thus, the apparent decrease in the number of ITRs filed during FY 2018-19 pertaining to earlier years was due to an amendment in Section 139(5) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 brought in vide Finance Act, 2017, w.e.f. April 1, 2018, which mandated that a revised return could be furnished only upto the end of the relevant Assessment Year.

"As a result, only 0.14 crore ITRs pertaining to AY 2017-18 were filed during 2018-19 as these were the revised ITRs for the relevant AY which could only be filed due to change in law and no other ITR of any earlier AY could be filed in view of the amended provisions of law," the CBDT said.

The I-T department further said that the number of paper ITRs for AY 2017-18 was only 9.2 lakh (1.5 per cent of total ITRs filed) and the number of paper ITRs for AY 2018-19 is 4.8 lakh (0.6 per cent of total ITRs filed).

It is evident that most of the taxpayers have steadily switched to e-filing which is clear from the dwindling numbers of paper returns filed for AY 2018-19 compared to earlier years, the CBDT added.
First Published on May 6, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Income Tax Department #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Breaking News: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become parents to a heal ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have some bubbly waiting ...

Saif Ali Khan reveals what Taimur calls the paparazzi that is always a ...

Exclusive: Rape accused Karan Oberoi defended by his bandmate Sudhansh ...

Met Gala: Rihanna, Beyonce and other stunners from history

Kit Harington calls Game of Thrones’ episode 4 twisted, uncomfortabl ...

Game of Thrones 8 Episode 4: Twitter spots a Starbucks cup onscreen, i ...

Spiderman Far From Home Trailer: Peter Parker swings into life after A ...

Bharat: Salman Khan is our very own Thor in this latest picture from t ...

Rahul Gandhi Tears Into Modi for 'Insulting' LK Advani, Says '56-inch ...

ISC Result 2019: ISC to Release Class 12 Board Results Today at cisce. ...

ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results to be Declared Today at cisc ...

ICSE Result 2019: CISCE to Announce Class 10 Results Today at cisce.or ...

Obama Used Race, Personal Chemistry, Jan 26 Visit to Win Over Modi on ...

EC Clean Chit to PM Modi in Two More Cases: Sources

Women's T20 Challenge| Ecclestone’s Penultimate Over Changed the Gam ...

In Pics, Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas Vs Trailblazers

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: CBSE Board Announced Class 10th Results at ...

The policy options before RBI in the current context

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Election Commission gives clean chit to PM Modi ...

New Delhi Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi pitted against Congres ...

Donald Trump's Twitter typo turns him into a joke again

GoT season 8 episode 4 review: With two queens and a reluctant king, t ...

Oil prices fall, touch 1-month low after Trump's tariff threat

LIC Mutual Fund cautious on midcaps, betting on large banks with stron ...

Market in wait and watch mode ahead of election results, says Invesco ...

Avoid auto and metal sectors this earnings season, says Naveen Kulkarn ...

Avengers: Endgame is proof that Marvel never gave Black Widow the impo ...

Criticism of Narendra Modi for his remarks against Rajiv Gandhi misses ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5: Largely peaceful polling marred by EV ...

India's reluctance to play greater role in Afghanistan shows Modi govt ...

Eight indicators tell us what is going wrong in Indian economy right n ...

Sacramento Kings star Harrison Barnes hopes basketball can attain same ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: What polls in India have to do with winning t ...

Everything Microsoft announced at Build 2019: Minecraft AR, Edge on ma ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.