English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Exclusive: GST Council to clarify food, beverage supply at cinema attracts 5% GST: Source

    The cinema industry had represented that the supply of food and beverage for human consumption should be construed as ‘restaurant service’ and thus, liable to GST at 5 per cent, without availment of input tax credit.

    Meghna Mittal
    July 06, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
    Cinema hall

    Multiplexes are engaged in supplying food and beverage to patrons who come to watch movies in the cinema premises.

    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its next meeting on July 11 is likely to clarify that the supply of food and beverages at cinemas is taxable at the rate of 5 percent similar to restaurant service, a person familiar with the development said.

    “The cinema like cloud kitchen/ take away is also engaged in service in the form of cooking and preparing of food and thus, should get covered under the definition of restaurant services liable to GST at the rate of 5 percent, the fitment committee has recommended, which will be discussed by the Council,” he said.

    Where the sale of cinema ticket and supply of eatables such as popcorn or cold drinks etc. are clubbed and sold together, and such bundled supply satisfies the test of composite supply, the entire supply will attract GST at the rate applicable.

    Also ReadGST Council to discuss 22% rate for multi-utility vehicles on July 11: Sources

    “The intention of the government is to cover any place which is supplying food and beverage as a service by way of cooking,” he said.

    Related stories

    The cinema industry had represented that the supply of food and beverage for human consumption should be construed as ‘restaurant service’ and thus, liable to GST at 5 percent, without  availment of input tax credit.

    Restaurant service means supply, by way of or as part of any service, of goods, being food or any other article for human consumption or any drink, provided by a restaurant, eating joint including mess, canteen, whether for consumption on or away from the premises where such food or any other article for human consumption or drink is supplied. Eating joint is a wide term which includes refreshment or eating stalls/ kiosks/ counters or restaurant at a cinema also.

    Also ReadNext GST Council meet to approve the number of appellate tribunal benches in each state

    Multiplexes are engaged in supplying food and beverage to patrons who come to watch movies in the cinema premises. Such products are processed and cooked inside the cinema premises and served to the patrons to be consumed on the cinema premise or as takeaway. The products cooked by the cinema are specially curated and cooked by the cinema on the premises.

    Also ReadExclusive: GST Council may approve process changes to plug fake ITC claims in July 11 meet: Officials

    “The food or beverages served in a cinema hall is taxable as restaurant service as long as the food or beverages are supplied as part of a service,” he said.

    The cinema operator may run these refreshment or eating stalls/ kiosks/ counters or restaurants themselves or they may give it on contract to a third party. The customer may like to avail the services supplied by these refreshment/snack counters or choose not to avail these services. Further, the cinema operator can also install vending machines, or supply any other recreational service such as through coin-operated machines etc. which a customer may avail or not.

    Even in case of fixed eating places at railway platforms, airports or trade exhibitions or food and beverage served in airport/train, wherein an entry ticket is required to access these places, supply of food and beverage at these places is treated as restaurant service and subject to GST at 5 per cent, which has already been issued.

    Meghna Mittal
    Meghna Mittal MEGHNA MITTAL is Deputy News Editor at Moneycontrol. Meghna has experience across television, print, online and wire media. She has been covering the Indian economy, monetary and fiscal policies, Finance and Trade ministries. She tweets at @Meghnamittal23 Contact: meghna.mittal@nw18.com
    Tags: #Cinema #cinema service gst #GST #GST Council #GST meet
    first published: Jul 6, 2023 09:32 am