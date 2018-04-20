Essar imports 18% less oil in 2017/18

Essar Oil, a key Indian client for Tehran, imported nearly 18 percent less oil from Iran at about 143,000 barrels per day in the fiscal year ended March compared with a year ago, according to data from the shipping industry and sources.

Essar shipped in about 132,500 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran in March, a decline of about 41 percent from February, the data showed. Imports from Iran in March were about 46 percent higher than a year ago, the data showed.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.