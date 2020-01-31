App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey 2020 | Road construction slows down to 12 km per day in first half of 2019-20

While road construction has been on a steady rise from 17 km per day in 2015-16 to 29.6 km per day in 2018-19, the sector has witnessed a slowdown in the first half of 2019-20.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Economic Survey for 2019-20 noted that road construction has slowed down to 12.7 km per day as of September, 2019.

While road construction has been on a steady rise from 17 km per day in 2015-16 to 29.6 km per day in 2018-19, the sector has witnessed a slowdown in the first half of 2019-20.

The slow pace in road construction is largely due to subdued private sector interest in existing models and issues in land acquisition for highways. Private sector investment in roads sector stands at Rs 12,000 crore until September 2019.

Close

The National Infrastructure Pipeline has said there will be infrastructure investment opportunities worth Rs 19 lakh crore in the roads sector for the period 2020-25.

related news

The Roads Ministry awarded 2,103 highways and road projects until September 2019. During the same period, 4,622 highways and roads projects have been constructed.

The Survey states that road transport is the dominant mode of transportation in terms of its contribution to Gross Value Added (GVA) and traffic share.

The share of transport sector in the GVA for 2017-18 was about 4.77 percent of which the share of road transport is the largest at 3.06 percent, followed by railways (0.75 percent), air transport (0.15 percent) and water transport (0.06 percent).

Similarly, as per the National Transport Development Policy Committee Report, as of 2011-12, road transport is estimated to handle 69 percent and 90 percent of the countrywide freight and passenger traffic, respectively.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) is mandated with the development and maintenance of road networks especially the National Highways as well as the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Act under which it formulates broad policies relating to road transport.

As of March 2018, India had a road network of about 59.64 lakh km. The total length of National Highways was 1.32 lakh km as on March 1, 2019.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #economic survey 2020 #Highways #India #roads

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.