Apr 04, 2018 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence Ministry has identified 4 strategic rail lines along India-China border: Govt

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Defence Ministry has identified four strategic rail lines along the India-China border, but the final location surveys are still pending, the government informed the Parliament today.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that the four strategic lines along the India-China border are -- Missamari-Tenga-Tawang (378 km), Bilaspur-Manali-Leh (498 km), Pasighat-Tezu-Rupai (227 km) and North Lakhimpur-Bame-Silapathar (249 km).

"Ministry of Defence has provided funds to Ministry of Railways for carrying out final location surveys (FLS) of these four identified strategic lines and Ministry of Railways has taken up these FLS.

"The undulating terrain of young Himalayas and difficult geological conditions are affecting the pace of survey undertaken," Gohain said.

He also said that all government agencies working in the area and having specialisation in survey in these difficult geographical areas are meeting regularly for early completion of these surveys.

