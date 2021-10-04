MARKET NEWS

Credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs extended till March 31

The scheme was approved by the government on June 1, 2020. It was launched on June 24 the same year to provide credit facility through lending institutions to the promoters of stressed MSMEs.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
Representative image

The government has extended the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt (CGSSD) for stressed MSMEs till March 31, 2022.

"On the basis of the requests received from the stakeholders of the scheme, the Government has decided to further extend it by a period of another six months beyond 30.09.2021. The scheme will now remain operational till 31.03.2022,” the MSME ministry said on Monday.

In a separate statement, the ministry said Khadi product sales on Gandhi Jayanti crossed Rs 1 crore at Delhi’s flagship Khadi India outlet in Connaught Place.

Close

"On 2nd October, the overall sale of Khadi products was recorded at Rs 1.02 crore,” it said.

It added that in the COVID era, there has been a manifold rise in the demand of eco-friendly and herbal products and Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is constantly adding new products to cater to the larger consumer base.
Tags: #Business #credit guarantee scheme #Economy #MSME Ministry #SMEs
first published: Oct 4, 2021 07:26 pm

