COVID-19 sample collections must be done mindfully to avoid stigma: Indu Bhushan

The NHA, which implements the national health insurance scheme, said this will strengthen the country's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Testing and treatment for COVID-19 will be free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private laboratories and empanelled hospitals, the NHA said on April 4.

"The collection strategy has to be very well thought-out keeping into consideration the risks of infection and spread of the virus with increased exposure to multiple people," he said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

Edited excerpts:

Q. Government has declared testing to be free under Ayushman Bharat. Would it put a burden of compliance on beneficiaries?

A. Compliance with all government guidelines and protocols is essential and will continue to be required under PMJAY. It should not be seen as a burden but as a responsibility of everyone concerned. Without compliance with the prescribed protocols, a strong response to the epidemic cannot be ensured.

Q. Is it free only if someone tests positive? What happens to those who don't test positive?

A. No, it is free for any eligible beneficiary of Ayushman Bharat (AB) PMJAY scheme irrespective of the test results. Those people who do not test positive, can return home and quarantine themselves as per the set guidelines and protocols of ICMR and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Q. How is the private sector being roped in for both testing and treatment?

A. We have been in discussion with private sector providers and seeking their participation in responding to the crisis. To prevent cross-infection between COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, treatment for COVID-19 under AB PMJAY will be provided in empanelled hospitals that are dedicatedly converted for this purpose. States will identify and designate such hospitals.

The empanelled hospitals under AB PMJAY can use their own authorized testing facilities or tie-up with an authorized testing facility. These tests would be carried out as per the protocol set by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and by private labs approved/registered by ICMR. Similarly, treatment of COVID-19 by private hospitals will be covered under AB PMJAY as per the treatment protocols set by MOHFW, ICMR and respective state governments.

We have started a new process of empanelment whereby states can begin onboarding more private hospitals, as per the more relaxed criteria on a temporary basis. These hospitals will have a choice whether to offer treatment for other non-COVID-19 illnesses or convert themselves into COVID-19-only hospitals.

Q. What kind of role do you think states have to play? How are you coordinating with states?

A. Since health is a State subject, State Governments are the principal implementation agencies of the AB PM-JAY scheme. In this context too, States will be leading the effort for COVID-19 treatment under the scheme. They have the responsibility to empanel more and more hospitals and have the flexibility to decide the package rates for the treatment of COVID-19.

The National Health Authority has suggested some implementation and payment models which the States can adapt as per their requirements and is providing end-to-end support and advise w.r.t IT systems integration, development of treatment packages and claims processing and payments mechanism.

Q. How would the pricing for treatment be decided?

A. The pricing for the treatment of COVID-19 is to be decided by the respective State Governments for their states depending on the packages they create. This will also include the pricing of isolation wards and PPE kits.

Q. How do you think the collection strategy in India needs to be thought out? Because in a disease like this, it's essential to restrict movement so that it doesn't further spread.

A. The collection strategy has to be very well thought-out keeping into consideration the risks of infection and spread of the virus with increased exposure to multiple people. While we need to restrict the movement of people, we also need to keep in mind that options like a home collection of samples put the family at the risk of stigma as the presence of sample collection officials can scare off neighbours.

ICMR has advised that the sample collection should be done at convenient sample collection sites like the drive-through centres and should use the recommended PPEs. The collection sites should be disinfected regularly as per recommended procedures and all recommended biosafety and biosecurity precautions should be implemented. Also, sample transport to the nearest COVID-19 testing lab should be ensured under proper cold-chain conditions.