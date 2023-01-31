English
    Core sector growth for December at 7.4%, higher than November

    The growth last month was aided by a surge in the output of coal, steel, cement, fertiliser and electricity segments.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
    Core sector growth in Nov stood at 5.4 percent (Representative image)

    India's eight core industrial sectors grew by 7.4 percent in December 2022, as against a growth of 3.8 percent recorded in the year-ago period, as per the provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on January 31.

    The core sector growth is also higher as compared to the previous month, November 2022, when it stood at 5.4 percent.

    A surge in the output of five segments - coal, steel, cement, fertiliser and electricity - aided the higher growth in December, data showed.

    The production of coal increased by 11.5 percent on-year, electricity by 10 percent, steel by 9.2 percent, cement by 9.1 and fertilisers by 7.3 percent.