English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Chart of the Day: Look who has come back with deposits for banks

    Deposits from finance companies such as mutual funds, pension funds, insurance companies and non-bank lenders has surged in FY22 but their share remains low in overall bank deposits.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
    Bank deposits have been receiving flak over their low returns especially in an environment of high inflation. The pandemic had forced Indians to save and these savings had found their way into bank deposits despite low returns as they are the safest and most liquid of assets. In FY22, the year of recovery from the pandemic’s blow, households seem to have throttled back on their deposits, perhaps partly a fallout of increased spending. Deposit growth from private non-financial companies has slowed, while that from the government has picked up.  On the other hand deposits from companies have grown sharply. Within private sector companies, deposits from financial companies such as mutual funds, pension funds and non-bank lenders have surged. As the chart above shows, deposits from them rose 27.3 percent in FY22 after growing by a modest 15 percent in the previous years. Part of this is also due to low credit growth and hence the surge could be temporary. That said, finance companies have a small share in deposits, at a little over 5 percent. The fact remains that Indian households still form a lion’s share in bank deposits, at over 60 percent. The sustenance of bank deposit growth depends on how households continue with their holdings.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #deposits #interest rates #RBI
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 09:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.