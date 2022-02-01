MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaves cess on crude oil unchanged despite industry plea

    The industry’s had been requesting for a cut, if not a complete waiver, from the cess. They had argued that this could encourage domestic producers to shore up production, step up exploration and protect margins.

    Rachita Prasad
    Mumbai / February 01, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman left unchanged the cess on production from domestic oil blocks, despite industry’s long-standing demand to waive it.

    The industry had been requesting for a cut, if not a complete waiver, from the cess. They had argued that this could encourage domestic producers to shore up production, step up exploration and protect margins.

    Crude oil and natural gas produced from the field are subject to a 20 percent ad valorem oil industry development cess. Typically, the applicable cess rate differs depending on whether the contract is based on revenue sharing or production sharing.

    The cess reduction or waiver would have boosted the revenue of crude oil exploration and production companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India and Cairn Oil & Gas (Vedanta). The industry had sought it so that domestic producers become more price competitive compared with their global counterparts as there is no cess on imported crude oil.

    In Budget 2016-17, the government had revised the way oil cess was charged by moving from a specific charge of Rs 4,500 per tonne of crude to an ad valorem rate of 20 per cent. The decision was meant to reduce the high cess burden at a time crude oil prices were falling.

    Close

    Related stories

    Last year too, ahead of Budget 2021, the industry lobbied for the cess to be halved, saying that it put them at a disadvantage against imported oil. But the finance minister had left it unchanged.

    The benchmark Brent crude futures have breached the levels of $90 a barrel, their highest levels since 2014, rising from lows of $68 in the beginning of December. Strong demand, coupled with geopolitical tension in West Asia and the threat of a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine has intensified concerns over supply disruptions.
    Rachita Prasad
    Tags: #Brent crude #Cairn India #cess #crude #Crude oil #Goldman Sachs #Nirmala Sitharaman #Oil India #ONGC #Union Budget #Union Budget 2022
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 04:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.