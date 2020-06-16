Big Story | May WPI contracts 3.21%: Is this the beginning of deflation?

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the latest wholesale price data released by the government.
The wholesale price index inflation has contracted 3.21 percent in May, slipping into negative territory for the first time in over four years and showing signs of deflation as most components indicated a fall in prices. So does this mean the Indian economy is entering the deflationary zone?In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the latest wholesale price data released by the government.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!
First Published on Jun 16, 2020 06:47 pm