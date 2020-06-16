Big Story | May WPI contracts 3.21%: Is this the beginning of deflation?

The wholesale price index inflation has contracted 3.21 percent in May, slipping into negative territory for the first time in over four years and showing signs of deflation as most components indicated a fall in prices. So does this mean the Indian economy is entering the deflationary zone?

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the latest wholesale price data released by the government.