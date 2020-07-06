App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | e-way bills generated in June closer to pre-COVID levels

Over Rs 12.40 lakh crore were generated by businesses and transporters during June.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
e-way bill generation is inching closer to pre-lockdown levels, with 4.27 crore e-way bills, valued at over Rs 12.40 lakh crore, generated in June. An average of 14.26 lakh e-way bills, required for transportation of goods valued at over Rs 50,000, were generated each day in June, which is 77 percent of the average number of bills generated per day in the pre-lockdown phase, GST Network said on July 5. Here is what the GSTN data reveals about economic activity in the country.
