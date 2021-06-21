MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Bank credit grows by 5.74%; deposits by 9.73%: RBI Data

In the previous fortnight ended May 21, 2021, bank credit had grown at 5.98 percent and deposits at 9.66 percent.

PTI
June 21, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST

Bank credit grew by 5.74 percent to Rs 108.43 lakh crore and deposits rose by 9.73 percent to Rs 153.13 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 4, 2021, RBI data showed.

Bank advances stood at Rs 102.55 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 139.55 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 5, 2020, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on June 4, 2021, released on Monday.

In the previous fortnight ended May 21, 2021, bank credit had grown at 5.98 percent and deposits at 9.66 percent.

In FY2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 percent and deposits by 11.4 percent.
PTI
TAGS: #Bank credit growth #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Jun 21, 2021 09:24 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.