Bank credit grows by 5.74%; deposits by 9.73%: RBI Data

Bank credit grew by 5.74 percent to Rs 108.43 lakh crore and deposits rose by 9.73 percent to Rs 153.13 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 4, 2021, RBI data showed.

Bank advances stood at Rs 102.55 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 139.55 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 5, 2020, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on June 4, 2021, released on Monday.

In the previous fortnight ended May 21, 2021, bank credit had grown at 5.98 percent and deposits at 9.66 percent.

In FY2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 percent and deposits by 11.4 percent.