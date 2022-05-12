English
    Bajaj Finserv Chairman and MD Sanjiv Bajaj elected as new CII president

    Industry lobby new office bearers for 2022-23 have Pawan Munjal as President-Designate and R Dinesh as Vice President.

    Subhayan Chakraborty
    May 12, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST
    File Photo of Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD of Bajaj Finserv

    File Photo of Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD of Bajaj Finserv

    Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv has taken charge as president of the industry lobby group Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), replacing TV Narendran, CEO & managing director of Tata Steel

    Bajaj, an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and a member of the Board of Indian School of Business (ISB), has been engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national levels, the grouping said in a statement.

    Pawan Munjal, chairman, and CEO, Hero MotoCorp was named CII President-Designate for 2022-23 at a meeting held on May 12 to elect the new office-bearers for 2022-23, said the statement. Munjal has been closely associated with CII for almost 30 years and was the chairman of CII Northern Region during 1996-97, it said.

    R Dinesh, executive vice-chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions was named vice-president for 2022-23. Dinesh has been associated with CII for more than two decades. Dinesh is a commerce graduate and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India.



    Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 7 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry issues and government policy. He was earlier with the Business Standard newspaper.
    Tags: #Bajaj Finserv #CII #industry body #new president #Pawan Munjal #R Dinesh #Sanjiv Bajaj
    first published: May 12, 2022 04:59 pm
    Sections
