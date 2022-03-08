Women Leadership in Academia (Part 3) Absence of women in academic leadership roles evokes more questions than answers: Hemlata Bagla, VC of HSNC University

The minimal presence of women vice-chancellors (VCs) in Indian universities evokes more questions than answers, says Hemlata Bagla, VC of HSNC University in Mumbai. To say that there are not enough women who can reach academic leadership positions is an incorrect assessment, Bagla said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

She also said that other than social issues, and structural issues in the selection process, the ‘queen bee syndrome’ – where women distance themselves from other women after rising – works as a hindrance in drawing more women into growth and leadership positions in the academic world. Edited excerpts:

What is holding women back from academic leadership roles?

The number of women vice-chancellors varies between 6 to 13 percent in different categories of universities. In 444 state universities, around 12 percent are women vice-chancellors, and in 400-plus private universities, less than 8 percent are women VCs. The situation is equally stark at deemed universities and central universities. Look at IITs, IISERs, AIIMS and other top scientific institutions -- the number is very low or nil. Are we saying that we did not find enough women leaders the last several decades? So, the subject -- women leadership in academia – has more questions than answers.

Is it the work-life balance that brings women to the education sector rather than the ambition to lead as some experts argue?

Work-life balance and the 10am-5pm kind of work does attract women to teaching. But that’s just one part of the story. In higher education, most women only rise to mid-level positions at most. Forget vice chancellors, even at the pro vice-chancellor level, the number is too low. I believe this is not due to lack of an adequate talent pool, drive or ambition.

So what are the factors hindering the ascension of women?

We know the reasons: work-life balance, taking care of home, taking care of elders, children… Women are unwilling to relocate while pursuing opportunities. Second, the lack of risk-taking ability by selectors during the hiring process is also a roadblock. One invariably finds the selection committee selecting a safe candidate so that no one asks them questions. The doubt they perhaps have is: will a female candidate perform; will she fail due to lack of experience etc. The education sector needs to take the risk of hiring more women leaders.

Next is the lack of role models. This is a problem in India and outside. We don’t have training centres that teach you how to become a principal or a VC or leadership skills. Also, when women reach leadership positions in academia, they fail to create the next rung of female leaders. There is a Queen B syndrome also…some women leaders once they reach a position, distance themselves from others. This has a negative side effect. Lack of networking and lack of upskilling also come in the way.

As a women VC what would you like to address as a priority?

From my experience, I know many in academia, including students, don’t realise that strength has to be strengthened. Qualities like leadership, endurance, resilience, flexibility, patience are strengths. And they have to be reminded that they are strong. In the last few years, things have started changing for the better. We are seeing more women academic leaders than before. I am optimistic about this graph. I think we should have more women mentorship and women leadership programmes.

