you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Why RBI is opposing interest waiver on loan moratorium in SC?

In this episode, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the interest waiver row.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Replying to a plea in Supreme Court seeking a waiver of interest for the six month moratorium period, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said lenders could lose around Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived on loans during the moratorium period. However, the Supreme Court slammed RBI and said that the economic aspect is not higher than health of the people.

In this episode, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the central bank's take on the interest waiver during the moratorium.

 

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #economic impact #interest waiver #loan moratorium #Moneycontrol Videos #RBI vs SC #videos

