Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | What led to the surge in GST collections and will the trend continue?

From Rs 32,294 crore in May to a whopping Rs 90,917 crore in June, GST revenue collections seem to be back on track.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

From Rs 32,294 crore in May to a whopping Rs 90,917 crore in June, Goods & Service Tax (GST) revenue collections seem to be back on track. But, what led to the sudden surge in the revenue collection, and will collections improve in coming months? What do these numbers indicate?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra dives deep to get the inside story on GST revenue collections.

 
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:54 pm

tags #Economy #GST #India #videos

