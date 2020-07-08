App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | How turbulence in Hong Kong could open a window of opportunity for India

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended UK citizenship to Hong Kong residents in response to China's sweeping new security law. Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out what this means for India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On July 1, the offer made by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to accept holders of British National Overseas (BNO) passports among Hong Kong residents and put them on the road to citizenship came as a pleasant surprise to 300,000 BNO passport holders.

What are the implications of this decision? Will this impact India? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out.

 
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 09:42 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #Hong Kong #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.