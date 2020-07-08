3 Point Analysis | How turbulence in Hong Kong could open a window of opportunity for India

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended UK citizenship to Hong Kong residents in response to China's sweeping new security law. Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out what this means for India
On July 1, the offer made by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to accept holders of British National Overseas (BNO) passports among Hong Kong residents and put them on the road to citizenship came as a pleasant surprise to 300,000 BNO passport holders.
What are the implications of this decision? Will this impact India? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out.
