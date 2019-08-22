App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 05:38 PM IST

3-Point Analysis | Economic slowdown and the way out of it

Financial markets and businesses are looking to the government to salvage the situation which is now hurting industries ranging from automobiles to soaps, shampoos and biscuits.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

From boardrooms to bazaars, the economic slowdown is clearly the talk of the town. Financial markets and businesses are looking to the government to salvage the situation which is now hurting industries ranging from automobiles to soaps, shampoos and biscuits.

However, nobody really knows what is needed to come out of the mess.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the cause of the slowdown and the way out of it.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 05:38 pm

