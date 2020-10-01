3-Point Analysis | 8 core sector industries continue to contract: Will this delay economic recovery?

India's core sector has contracted for the sixth straight month in August. The eight-core sector industries’ output contraction deepened to 8.5 percent in August as per the official data released.

The eight industries in the index coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity together have a 40 percent weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Will this delay the economic recovery? Let’s Find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis