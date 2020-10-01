172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|3-point-analysis-8-core-sector-industries-continue-to-contract-will-this-delay-economic-recovery-5909811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | 8 core sector industries continue to contract: Will this delay economic recovery?

Will this delay the economic recovery? Let’s Find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.

Moneycontrol News

India's core sector has contracted for the sixth straight month in August. The eight-core sector industries’ output contraction deepened to 8.5 percent in August as per the official data released.

The eight industries in the index coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity together have a 40 percent weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Will this delay the economic recovery? Let’s Find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 01:32 pm

tags #Economy #IIP #India #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.