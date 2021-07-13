Zydus Wellness Q1 PAT seen up 36.3% YoY to Rs. 122 cr: Arihant Capital

zydus_15154686

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Zydus Wellness to report net profit at Rs. 122 crore up 36.3% year-on-year (down 8.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 602 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 134 crore.

