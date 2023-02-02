Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,416.17 crore, up 49% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,416.17 501.62 950.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,416.17 501.62 950.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 680.99 291.12 451.97 Purchase of Traded Goods 232.56 158.85 115.46 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.02 -62.79 51.79 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 29.29 30.43 25.53 Depreciation 22.34 17.25 17.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 372.97 103.93 231.71 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.04 -37.17 56.12 Other Income 12.56 4.57 17.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.60 -32.60 73.79 Interest 55.62 51.35 40.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.98 -83.95 33.39 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 68.98 -83.95 33.39 Tax 15.18 -18.74 16.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.80 -65.21 17.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -26.22 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.80 -65.21 -8.96 Minority Interest -35.02 14.80 -14.28 Share Of P/L Of Associates 50.43 14.04 52.89 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.21 -36.37 29.65 Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.46 -8.65 7.05 Diluted EPS 16.46 -8.65 7.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.46 -8.65 7.05 Diluted EPS 16.46 -8.65 7.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited