    Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,416.17 crore, up 49% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,416.17 crore in December 2022 up 49% from Rs. 950.46 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.21 crore in December 2022 up 133.42% from Rs. 29.65 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.94 crore in December 2022 up 60.29% from Rs. 91.67 crore in December 2021.
    Zuari Agro Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 16.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.05 in December 2021.Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 140.15 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and 18.42% over the last 12 months.
    Zuari Agro Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,416.17501.62950.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,416.17501.62950.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials680.99291.12451.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods232.56158.85115.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.02-62.7951.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.2930.4325.53
    Depreciation22.3417.2517.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses372.97103.93231.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.04-37.1756.12
    Other Income12.564.5717.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.60-32.6073.79
    Interest55.6251.3540.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.98-83.9533.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.98-83.9533.39
    Tax15.18-18.7416.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.80-65.2117.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----26.22
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.80-65.21-8.96
    Minority Interest-35.0214.80-14.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates50.4314.0452.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.21-36.3729.65
    Equity Share Capital42.0642.0642.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.46-8.657.05
    Diluted EPS16.46-8.657.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.46-8.657.05
    Diluted EPS16.46-8.657.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
