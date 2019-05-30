Zicom Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore, down 36.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore in March 2019 down 36.38% from Rs. 26.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.02 crore in March 2019 up 38.03% from Rs. 133.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 124.06 crore in March 2019 up 12.3% from Rs. 141.46 crore in March 2018.

Zicom shares closed at 2.80 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -64.10% returns over the last 6 months and -80.62% over the last 12 months.