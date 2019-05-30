Zicom Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore, down 36.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zicom Electronic Security Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore in March 2019 down 36.38% from Rs. 26.24 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.02 crore in March 2019 up 38.03% from Rs. 133.96 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 124.06 crore in March 2019 up 12.3% from Rs. 141.46 crore in March 2018.
Zicom shares closed at 2.80 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -64.10% returns over the last 6 months and -80.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zicom Electronic Security Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.69
|15.77
|26.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.69
|15.77
|26.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.67
|8.24
|-9.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.57
|7.36
|24.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.10
|5.86
|9.50
|Depreciation
|14.88
|5.87
|8.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|120.53
|7.74
|145.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-139.07
|-19.30
|-152.33
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.10
|2.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-138.94
|-19.20
|-149.59
|Interest
|11.64
|9.64
|1.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-150.58
|-28.84
|-151.53
|Exceptional Items
|60.39
|--
|12.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-90.19
|-28.84
|-138.60
|Tax
|-0.57
|-3.86
|0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-89.62
|-24.98
|-139.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-89.62
|-24.98
|-139.17
|Minority Interest
|6.60
|0.92
|5.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-83.02
|-24.07
|-133.96
|Equity Share Capital
|41.22
|41.22
|41.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.12
|-5.85
|-32.49
|Diluted EPS
|-20.12
|-5.85
|-32.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.12
|-5.85
|-32.49
|Diluted EPS
|-20.12
|-5.85
|-32.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited