Zicom Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 68.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in December 2020 down 68.38% from Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.95 crore in December 2020 up 49.15% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2020 down 13.33% from Rs. 10.35 crore in December 2019.

Zicom shares closed at 2.15 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)