Zicom Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.77 crore, down 68.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zicom Electronic Security Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.77 crore in December 2018 down 68.34% from Rs. 49.82 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2018 up 76.08% from Rs. 100.61 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2018 up 79.98% from Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2017.
Zicom shares closed at 4.15 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -66.12% returns over the last 6 months and -82.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zicom Electronic Security Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.77
|17.86
|49.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.77
|17.86
|49.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.24
|-1.39
|29.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.36
|10.55
|3.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.86
|6.15
|10.73
|Depreciation
|5.87
|6.71
|9.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.74
|7.11
|72.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.30
|-11.27
|-75.97
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.20
|-11.23
|-75.96
|Interest
|9.64
|13.78
|24.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.84
|-25.01
|-100.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.84
|-25.01
|-100.30
|Tax
|-3.86
|1.32
|1.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.98
|-26.33
|-101.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.98
|-26.33
|-101.43
|Minority Interest
|0.92
|0.98
|0.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.07
|-25.35
|-100.61
|Equity Share Capital
|41.22
|41.22
|41.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.85
|-6.15
|-24.41
|Diluted EPS
|-5.85
|-6.15
|-24.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.85
|-6.15
|-24.41
|Diluted EPS
|-5.85
|-6.15
|-24.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited