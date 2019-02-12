Zicom Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.77 crore, down 68.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.77 crore in December 2018 down 68.34% from Rs. 49.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2018 up 76.08% from Rs. 100.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2018 up 79.98% from Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2017.

Zicom shares closed at 4.15 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -66.12% returns over the last 6 months and -82.82% over the last 12 months.