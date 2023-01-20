ZF Steering Gea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.27 crore, up 28.19% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.27 crore in December 2022 up 28.19% from Rs. 85.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 down 22.26% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2022 down 5.64% from Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2021.

    ZF Steering Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.34 in December 2021.

    ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 468.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.49% returns over the last 6 months and -11.39% over the last 12 months.

    ZF Steering Gear (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.27105.7485.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.27105.7485.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.1671.7861.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.06-3.05-8.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3114.2712.79
    Depreciation8.477.777.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8311.887.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.563.093.66
    Other Income3.874.444.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.437.537.96
    Interest0.160.150.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.277.387.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.277.387.91
    Tax1.801.902.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.475.485.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.475.485.75
    Equity Share Capital9.079.079.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.936.046.34
    Diluted EPS4.936.046.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.936.046.34
    Diluted EPS4.936.046.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm