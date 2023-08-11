English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wonderla Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.64 crore, up 23.57% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.64 crore in June 2023 up 23.57% from Rs. 149.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.47 crore in June 2023 up 31.21% from Rs. 64.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.50 crore in June 2023 up 30.06% from Rs. 94.19 crore in June 2022.

    Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 14.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.38 in June 2022.

    Wonderla shares closed at 622.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.45% returns over the last 6 months and 122.82% over the last 12 months.

    Wonderla Holidays
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.6498.60149.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.6498.60149.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.135.716.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.974.897.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.550.10-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.5812.7414.33
    Depreciation10.148.989.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.6332.8329.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.7433.3582.26
    Other Income5.6314.042.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.3647.3985.14
    Interest0.150.160.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.2247.2385.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax112.2247.2385.08
    Tax27.7412.1720.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.4735.0564.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.4735.0564.38
    Equity Share Capital56.5756.5656.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.936.2011.38
    Diluted EPS14.936.2011.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.936.2011.38
    Diluted EPS14.936.2011.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Wonderla #Wonderla Holidays
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!