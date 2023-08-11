Wonderla Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.64 crore, up 23.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.64 crore in June 2023 up 23.57% from Rs. 149.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.47 crore in June 2023 up 31.21% from Rs. 64.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.50 crore in June 2023 up 30.06% from Rs. 94.19 crore in June 2022.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 14.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.38 in June 2022.

Wonderla shares closed at 622.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.45% returns over the last 6 months and 122.82% over the last 12 months.