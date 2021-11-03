Windsor Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.44 crore, up 21.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.44 crore in September 2021 up 21.4% from Rs. 71.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021 down 336.97% from Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021 down 46.71% from Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2020.

Windsor shares closed at 28.20 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.26% returns over the last 6 months and 108.89% over the last 12 months.