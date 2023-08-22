Will West Coast Paper benefit from sector tailwinds?

West Coast Paper Mills

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Better product mix and cost optimisation to protect margins Paper demand poised to rise with NEP implementation Favourable outlook for cable business Low debt levels and ample liquidity cushion for future expansion Valuation attractive considering expansion plans and sector tailwinds The stock price of West Coast Paper Mills (WCPM; CMP: Rs 569; M Cap: Rs 3,760 crore) has been on the upswing for the past one month, significantly outperforming the benchmarks (up 21 percent against negative returns in the Nifty) thanks to the synergies from the...