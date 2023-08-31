Why this Mr Consistent deserves a place in any long-term portfolio

While the stock had a decent run-up in recent times, it is a great company to add on every decline for the long term

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights AUM growth continues to be strong Asset quality remains best in class Maintains stable margin and expects this to sustain despite rising funding cost Shift in distribution strategy in favour of its own retail reach, to ensure long-term strong RoA To step up growth in housing subsidiary A stock for the long haul to be added on any dip Mas Financial (CMP: Rs 814, Market Cap: Rs 4,453 crore) has been our favourite in the NBFC space because of its consistent track record except for...