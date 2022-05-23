What is in store for iron and steel, post the change in duty structure?

Mariupol, Ukraine (Image: AP)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In order to reduce the cost of domestic production of steel products, import duties on some raw materials, including coking coal, have been reduced from May 22, 2022. Steel players’ dependence on imported coking coal is high. Coking coal prices are now trading at $520 per tonne compared with $300 per tonne in December 2021. They were trading at a high of $600 per tonne in March 2022. (image) Increase in export duty on iron ore and steel intermediates Further, in order...