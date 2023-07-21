Wendt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.48 crore, up 7.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.48 crore in June 2023 up 7.62% from Rs. 43.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.68 crore in June 2023 up 25.07% from Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2023 up 22.36% from Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2022.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 43.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 34.68 in June 2022.

Wendt shares closed at 10,735.15 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.69% returns over the last 6 months and 31.98% over the last 12 months.