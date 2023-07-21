English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wendt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.48 crore, up 7.62% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.48 crore in June 2023 up 7.62% from Rs. 43.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.68 crore in June 2023 up 25.07% from Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2023 up 22.36% from Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2022.

    Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 43.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 34.68 in June 2022.

    Wendt shares closed at 10,735.15 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.69% returns over the last 6 months and 31.98% over the last 12 months.

    Wendt (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.9553.8542.88
    Other Operating Income0.531.850.31
    Total Income From Operations46.4855.7043.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.4916.9010.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.481.481.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.90-0.621.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.768.277.93
    Depreciation2.022.091.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7013.2210.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9314.368.81
    Other Income1.731.670.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6616.039.26
    Interest----0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.6616.039.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.6616.039.24
    Tax2.983.582.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.6812.456.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.6812.456.94
    Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.4262.2534.68
    Diluted EPS43.4262.2534.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.4262.2534.68
    Diluted EPS43.4262.2534.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wendt #Wendt (India)
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!