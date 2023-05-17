Welcast Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.37 crore, down 6.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welcast Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.37 crore in March 2023 down 6.3% from Rs. 22.81 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 down 2157.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 down 429.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
Welcast Steels shares closed at 748.00 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.29% returns over the last 6 months and 66.72% over the last 12 months.
|Welcast Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.37
|19.69
|22.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.37
|19.69
|22.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.41
|11.09
|16.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|0.86
|-2.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.79
|1.66
|1.84
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.23
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.34
|6.51
|6.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-0.66
|-0.40
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.19
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-0.47
|0.05
|Interest
|1.47
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.81
|-0.50
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.81
|-0.50
|0.03
|Tax
|-0.72
|-0.13
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.09
|-0.37
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.09
|-0.37
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.76
|-5.76
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-32.76
|-5.76
|1.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.76
|-5.76
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-32.76
|-5.76
|1.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited