Welcast Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.37 crore, down 6.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.37 crore in March 2023 down 6.3% from Rs. 22.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 down 2157.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 down 429.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 748.00 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.29% returns over the last 6 months and 66.72% over the last 12 months.