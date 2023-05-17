English
    Welcast Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.37 crore, down 6.3% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welcast Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.37 crore in March 2023 down 6.3% from Rs. 22.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 down 2157.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 down 429.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    Welcast Steels shares closed at 748.00 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.29% returns over the last 6 months and 66.72% over the last 12 months.

    Welcast Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.3719.6922.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.3719.6922.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.4111.0916.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.220.86-2.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.791.661.84
    Depreciation0.220.230.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.346.516.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.61-0.66-0.40
    Other Income0.270.190.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-0.470.05
    Interest1.470.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.81-0.500.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.81-0.500.03
    Tax-0.72-0.13-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.09-0.370.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.09-0.370.10
    Equity Share Capital0.640.640.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-32.76-5.761.59
    Diluted EPS-32.76-5.761.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-32.76-5.761.59
    Diluted EPS-32.76-5.761.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 17, 2023 02:16 pm