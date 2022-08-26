Websol Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 92.47% Y-o-Y
August 26, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2022 down 92.47% from Rs. 43.02 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022 down 343.91% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022 down 140.88% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2021.
Websol Energy shares closed at 87.20 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 32.93% over the last 12 months.
|Websol Energy System
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.24
|62.62
|43.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.24
|62.62
|43.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.46
|35.84
|30.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.21
|8.44
|-3.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.24
|2.90
|2.43
|Depreciation
|3.82
|3.79
|3.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.92
|10.05
|3.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.99
|1.60
|3.43
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.81
|1.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.43
|2.41
|5.01
|Interest
|0.68
|0.81
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.11
|1.60
|4.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.11
|1.60
|4.22
|Tax
|-0.50
|1.10
|1.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.61
|0.50
|3.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.61
|0.50
|3.12
|Equity Share Capital
|36.64
|36.64
|31.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|0.15
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|0.15
|0.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|0.15
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|0.15
|0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited