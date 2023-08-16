Vivimed Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.35 crore, down 29.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.35 crore in June 2023 down 29.45% from Rs. 50.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.58 crore in June 2023 up 29.85% from Rs. 22.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 97.53% from Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2022.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 4.95 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -52.40% returns over the last 12 months.