    Vivimed Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.35 crore, down 29.45% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.35 crore in June 2023 down 29.45% from Rs. 50.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.58 crore in June 2023 up 29.85% from Rs. 22.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 97.53% from Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2022.

    Vivimed Labs shares closed at 4.95 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -52.40% returns over the last 12 months.

    Vivimed Labs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.3537.0350.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.3537.0350.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.4722.7127.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.780.06--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.16159.250.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.638.826.66
    Depreciation4.7095.924.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.9710.4924.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.03-260.22-13.02
    Other Income0.110.680.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.91-259.53-12.94
    Interest10.668.529.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.58-268.05-22.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.58-268.05-22.26
    Tax---2.07-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.58-265.99-22.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.58-265.99-22.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.58-265.99-22.20
    Equity Share Capital16.5816.5816.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.88-32.05-2.68
    Diluted EPS-1.82-31.14-2.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.88-32.05-2.68
    Diluted EPS-1.82-31.14-2.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

