Vivanza Bio Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in March 2019 down 2.22% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 560.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 170.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

Vivanza Bio shares closed at 17.55 on May 07, 2019 (BSE)