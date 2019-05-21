Vivanza Bio Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivanza Biosciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in March 2019 down 2.22% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 560.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 170.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.
Vivanza Bio shares closed at 17.55 on May 07, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Vivanza Biosciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.20
|--
|1.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.20
|--
|1.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.20
|--
|3.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-2.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.07
|0.17
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.07
|0.17
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.19
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-0.19
|0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|-0.19
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|-0.19
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.47
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.47
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.47
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.47
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited