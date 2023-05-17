English
    Vishal Fabrics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 376.83 crore, down 11.45% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 376.83 crore in March 2023 down 11.45% from Rs. 425.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2023 down 45.72% from Rs. 19.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.01 crore in March 2023 down 37.41% from Rs. 46.35 crore in March 2022.

    Vishal Fabrics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.

    Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 18.70 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.98% returns over the last 6 months and -40.54% over the last 12 months.

    Vishal Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations376.83385.47425.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations376.83385.47425.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials321.76324.42343.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.081.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.10-2.802.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.4017.1924.38
    Depreciation8.388.399.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.7611.099.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4325.1034.47
    Other Income2.200.311.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6325.4136.39
    Interest9.639.2210.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.0016.1925.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.0016.1925.89
    Tax0.334.176.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.6712.0319.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.6712.0319.66
    Equity Share Capital98.8198.8198.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.610.99
    Diluted EPS0.540.610.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.610.99
    Diluted EPS0.540.610.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 12:10 pm