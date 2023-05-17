Vishal Fabrics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 376.83 crore, down 11.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.83 crore in March 2023 down 11.45% from Rs. 425.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2023 down 45.72% from Rs. 19.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.01 crore in March 2023 down 37.41% from Rs. 46.35 crore in March 2022.

Vishal Fabrics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.

Vishal Fabrics shares closed at 18.70 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.98% returns over the last 6 months and -40.54% over the last 12 months.