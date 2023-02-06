Visaka Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.77 crore, up 0.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.77 crore in December 2022 up 0.26% from Rs. 353.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 84.54% from Rs. 24.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.38 crore in December 2022 down 35.88% from Rs. 44.26 crore in December 2021.

Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.58 in December 2021.

