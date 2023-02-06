English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Visaka Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.77 crore, up 0.26% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 354.77 crore in December 2022 up 0.26% from Rs. 353.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 84.54% from Rs. 24.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.38 crore in December 2022 down 35.88% from Rs. 44.26 crore in December 2021.

    Visaka Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations354.77362.50353.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations354.77362.50353.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials231.68206.99166.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.941.280.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-48.71-21.8711.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.0033.2132.33
    Depreciation12.9112.618.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.11118.39101.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8311.8932.27
    Other Income2.642.273.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4714.1635.35
    Interest7.013.972.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.4710.1932.92
    Exceptional Items-3.21----
    P/L Before Tax5.2610.1932.92
    Tax1.542.758.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.727.4424.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.727.4424.03
    Equity Share Capital17.2817.2816.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.154.3114.58
    Diluted EPS2.154.3114.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.154.3114.58
    Diluted EPS2.154.3114.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited