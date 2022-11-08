English
    Visaka Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 364.73 crore, up 24.72% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 364.73 crore in September 2022 up 24.72% from Rs. 292.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2022 down 69.09% from Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.72 crore in September 2022 down 38.63% from Rs. 43.54 crore in September 2021.

    Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.48 in September 2021.

    Visaka Ind shares closed at 483.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.19% returns over the last 6 months and -20.51% over the last 12 months.

    Visaka Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations364.73479.69292.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations364.73479.69292.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials206.99222.12161.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.031.440.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.8922.28-33.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.2137.8331.43
    Depreciation12.6111.499.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.89132.3191.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8952.2232.49
    Other Income2.222.702.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1154.9234.53
    Interest3.973.042.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.1451.8832.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.1451.8832.11
    Tax2.7713.368.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.3838.5223.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.3838.5223.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.3838.5223.86
    Equity Share Capital17.2817.2816.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.2722.2914.48
    Diluted EPS4.2722.2914.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.2722.2914.48
    Diluted EPS4.2722.2914.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

