Vikas WSP Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 99.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2021 down 99.66% from Rs. 138.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.83 crore in June 2021 down 597.92% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 down 104.1% from Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2020.

Vikas WSP shares closed at 5.10 on October 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.30% returns over the last 6 months and 27.50% over the last 12 months.