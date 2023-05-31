Veto Switch Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.14 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.14 crore in March 2023 up 6.56% from Rs. 78.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 down 59.29% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2023 down 17.11% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2022.

Veto Switch EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in March 2022.

Veto Switch shares closed at 104.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.88% returns over the last 6 months and 10.51% over the last 12 months.