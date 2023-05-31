English
    Veto Switch Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.14 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veto Switchgears and Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.14 crore in March 2023 up 6.56% from Rs. 78.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 down 59.29% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2023 down 17.11% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2022.

    Veto Switch EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in March 2022.

    Veto Switch shares closed at 104.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.88% returns over the last 6 months and 10.51% over the last 12 months.

    Veto Switchgears and Cables
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.1471.6778.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.1471.6778.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.7123.4128.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.3129.1025.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.531.013.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.594.964.94
    Depreciation0.660.701.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.776.708.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.575.796.24
    Other Income1.811.932.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.387.728.59
    Interest1.410.941.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.976.787.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.976.787.46
    Tax3.772.082.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.214.714.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.214.714.91
    Minority Interest-0.21-0.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.004.684.91
    Equity Share Capital19.1219.1219.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.152.462.57
    Diluted EPS1.152.462.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.152.462.57
    Diluted EPS1.152.462.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
