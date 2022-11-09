Venkys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.03 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 959.03 crore in September 2022 down 2.91% from Rs. 987.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.56 crore in September 2022 down 167.01% from Rs. 30.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.57 crore in September 2022 down 124.7% from Rs. 54.94 crore in September 2021.

Venkys shares closed at 2,018.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.58% returns over the last 6 months and -27.31% over the last 12 months.