    Venkys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.03 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venkys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 959.03 crore in September 2022 down 2.91% from Rs. 987.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.56 crore in September 2022 down 167.01% from Rs. 30.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.57 crore in September 2022 down 124.7% from Rs. 54.94 crore in September 2021.

    Venkys shares closed at 2,018.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.58% returns over the last 6 months and -27.31% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Venkys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations959.031,196.44987.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations959.031,196.44987.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials760.57913.58742.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.5238.0124.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.5713.4823.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.6458.8856.21
    Depreciation8.838.889.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.05101.2293.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.0162.3937.79
    Other Income7.618.148.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.4070.5345.82
    Interest4.604.444.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.0066.0941.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-27.0066.0941.39
    Tax-6.4416.8110.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.5649.2830.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.5649.2830.68
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.5934.9821.78
    Diluted EPS-14.5934.9821.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.5934.9821.78
    Diluted EPS-14.5934.9821.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Venkys
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:10 pm