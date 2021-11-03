Venkys Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 987.76 crore, up 40.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 987.76 crore in September 2021 up 40.69% from Rs. 702.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.68 crore in September 2021 down 15.62% from Rs. 36.36 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.94 crore in September 2021 down 15.84% from Rs. 65.28 crore in September 2020.

Venkys EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 25.81 in September 2020.

Venkys shares closed at 2,690.40 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)