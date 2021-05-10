MARKET NEWS

Venkys Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 941.35 crore, up 42.44% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venkys are:

Net Sales at Rs 941.35 crore in March 2021 up 42.44% from Rs. 660.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.90 crore in March 2021 up 180.53% from Rs. 96.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.67 crore in March 2021 up 212.68% from Rs. 108.87 crore in March 2020.

Venkys EPS has increased to Rs. 55.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 68.66 in March 2020.

Close

Venkys shares closed at 1,639.55 on May 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.21% returns over the last 6 months and 55.19% over the last 12 months.

Venkys
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations941.35931.68660.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations941.35931.68660.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials696.13593.00537.26
Purchase of Traded Goods48.2645.6035.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-58.43-2.8165.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost55.1055.2655.79
Depreciation8.928.8110.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses89.1292.7584.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.25139.07-127.98
Other Income11.508.988.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.75148.05-119.32
Interest7.245.509.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.51142.55-129.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax106.51142.55-129.14
Tax28.6136.05-32.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities77.90106.50-96.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period77.90106.50-96.73
Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS55.3075.60-68.66
Diluted EPS55.3075.60-68.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS55.3075.60-68.66
Diluted EPS55.3075.60-68.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Venkys
first published: May 10, 2021 02:11 pm

