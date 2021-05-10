Venkys Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 941.35 crore, up 42.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 941.35 crore in March 2021 up 42.44% from Rs. 660.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.90 crore in March 2021 up 180.53% from Rs. 96.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.67 crore in March 2021 up 212.68% from Rs. 108.87 crore in March 2020.

Venkys EPS has increased to Rs. 55.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 68.66 in March 2020.

Venkys shares closed at 1,639.55 on May 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.21% returns over the last 6 months and 55.19% over the last 12 months.