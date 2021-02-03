Venkys Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 931.68 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 931.68 crore in December 2020 up 5.85% from Rs. 880.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.50 crore in December 2020 up 1917.41% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.86 crore in December 2020 up 2335.71% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2019.

Venkys EPS has increased to Rs. 75.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.16 in December 2019.

Venkys shares closed at 1,575.15 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.87% returns over the last 6 months and -0.23% over the last 12 months.