Va Tech Wabag Q2 PAT may dip 66.9% YoY to Rs. 12 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Engineering sector. The brokerage house expects Va Tech Wabag to report net profit at Rs. 12 crore down 66.9% year-on-year (up 354.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 12.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 43.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 657 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 25 percent Y-o-Y (down 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8.1 crore.

