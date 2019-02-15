Uttam Value Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 622.24 crore, up 5.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Value Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 622.24 crore in December 2018 up 5.1% from Rs. 592.02 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 391.91 crore in December 2018 down 120.32% from Rs. 177.88 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.44 crore in December 2018 up 128.77% from Rs. 81.46 crore in December 2017.
Uttam Value shares closed at 0.10 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -60.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Uttam Value Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|622.24
|571.95
|592.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|622.24
|571.95
|592.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|435.04
|418.11
|398.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.99
|-39.77
|99.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.63
|16.58
|17.51
|Depreciation
|28.87
|28.90
|34.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|182.74
|170.11
|169.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.05
|-21.98
|-127.64
|Other Income
|14.62
|18.50
|11.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.43
|-3.48
|-116.13
|Interest
|0.71
|0.19
|61.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.14
|-3.67
|-177.88
|Exceptional Items
|-385.77
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-391.91
|-3.67
|-177.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-391.91
|-3.67
|-177.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-391.91
|-3.67
|-177.88
|Equity Share Capital
|660.81
|660.81
|660.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|-0.01
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|-0.01
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.01
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.01
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited