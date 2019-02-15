Uttam Value Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 622.24 crore, up 5.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 622.24 crore in December 2018 up 5.1% from Rs. 592.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 391.91 crore in December 2018 down 120.32% from Rs. 177.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.44 crore in December 2018 up 128.77% from Rs. 81.46 crore in December 2017.

Uttam Value shares closed at 0.10 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -60.00% over the last 12 months.