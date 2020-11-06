Uttam Galva Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 187.72 crore, up 45.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.72 crore in September 2020 up 45.04% from Rs. 129.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.12 crore in September 2020 up 106.96% from Rs. 332.38 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.45 crore in September 2020 up 501.42% from Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2019.

Uttam Galva EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2020 from Rs. 23.36 in September 2019.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.80 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.40% returns over the last 6 months and -23.16% over the last 12 months.