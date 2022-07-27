UTI AMC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.38 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.38 crore in June 2022 down 13.18% from Rs. 275.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.98 crore in June 2022 down 14.31% from Rs. 119.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.48 crore in June 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 158.80 crore in June 2021.

UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.39 in June 2021.

UTI AMC shares closed at 685.55 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)