Usha Martin Edu Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 0.18 Crore, Down 37.77% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2020 down 37.77% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 48.26% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

Usha Martin Edu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2019.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 1.25 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 19.05% over the last 12 months.